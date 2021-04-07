FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County commissioners are looking to the future.
Tuesday night they voted to relax some coronavirus restrictions once the adult vaccination rate reaches 50 percent and the positivity rate remains under five percent for ten consecutive days.
The commissioners agreed when the county reaches that criteria, restrictions on outdoor activities like community and condo pools, golf courses, and other activities where people aren’t in close proximity would be lifted.
Commissioners also said further restrictions will be lifted as more people get vaccinated and cases go down.