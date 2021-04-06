MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Just as Zoo Miami’s newest baby giraffe was making his exhibit debut, another was being born behind the scenes.

The unnamed male calf, who was born on April 2, was joined by his 14-year-old mother Mia and other members of the herd.

Until Monday, the calf had been held inside a holding area with Mia to give them time to bond.

The calf, who weighed a whopping 181 pounds, is the seventh baby born to Mia, but the first of his father, 4-year-old Malcolm.

While the 54th giraffe to be born at Zoo Miami was making his debut, 6-1/2-year-old Zuri was giving birth to the 55th giraffe born in the zoo’s history.

The baby is Zuri’s second, with the father once again being Malcolm.

No word on when these two new baby giraffes will be named.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature has recently elevated the status of giraffe in the wild from a “species of least concern” to “vulnerable” due to significant reductions in their populations over the last several years.