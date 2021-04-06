MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Motel 6 looked at Americans’ social media scrolling habits during the coronavirus pandemic and found many of us are in need of a vacation.

The average American spent 176 hours on social media looking for travel inspiration during the pandemic, according to data from Motel 6.

Over half of those surveyed said their next trip will be inspired by something they saw online.

But social media didn’t just serve as a means of travel inspiration, it also helped with our wanderlust.

Sixty-three percent said looking at vacations online helped keep them happy over the past year.

More than two-thirds of respondents said they have tentatively planned a trip for 2021.

But 55% said they’d wait to take that trip until they got their COVID-19 vaccine.