MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The coronavirus pandemic has led to a surge in pet adoptions, which has a rather unique business booming.

Pet nannies are helping to transport animals to their new owners around the country, in a time when travel may be difficult for some.

Kristen Fallon and her kids were at New York’s LaGuardia Airport to meet the newest member of their family: Rex, a mini Bernedoodle puppy.

“He’s so tiny,” Fallon said upon meeting the pup.

But getting tiny Rex to New York was a big pandemic problem.

“Our breeder is in Colorado. So, we couldn’t exactly fly from the East Coast out to Colorado. So, you need someone to transport them,” explained Fallon.

The Fallons aren’t alone.

Pet nanny Sue Murphy says her doggy delivery business has doubled in the last year as Americans have sought out pandemic puppies.

For about $500 plus airfare, Murphy will see to it a puppy gets VIP treatment all the way to its new home anywhere in the country.

“The minute I get the puppy, I’m in contact with my clients the entire time with pictures and videos,” Murphy says.

That meant picking up Rex in Montrose, Colorado, flying to Denver, and on to New York. Murphy makes about 13 trips like that a month. She says she feels safe flying and business is booming.

“It’s to me not like a real job because I just love it so much and it makes everybody so happy,” Murphy says.

For Murphy, working like a dog is actually a labor of love.

As Murphy left Rex with his new family she said, “Let me give him a hug and a kiss goodbye.”