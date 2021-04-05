MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami’s new top cop officially takes the helm of the police department.
Former Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo will be sworn in Monday at the Chief Clarence Dickson Police College. Due to the pandemic, the ceremony will be closed to the public and streamed on the Miami police department's Facebook and Instagram pages.
Acevedo served as Houston's police chief for the last four years.
Born in Cuba, Acevedo first came to Miami and grew up in California. He was the first Hispanic to lead the Houston Police Department and last summer he gained national attention when he joined marches and protests over George Floyd's death.
Acevedo will be the first outsider to take the reins since John Timoney was hired in 2003 and led the department until 2010.