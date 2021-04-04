Nickelodeon Has Dr. Fauci Answer Kids Questions About The Coronavirus PandemicNickelodeon is helping kids get answers to their questions about the coronavirus pandemic.

Taste Of The Town: Fort Lauderdale's Bodega Taqueria y Tequila Serves Up Delicious Old School Mexican Street FoodBodega Taqueria y Tequila is located in Fort Lauderdale’s Riverfront area.

Regal Cinemas Slated To Reopen Hundreds Of Their Screens FridayRelaxed COVID restrictions have allowed more theaters to open. Regal Cinemas is slated to reopen hundreds of their screens Friday.

South Beach Wine & Food Festival Founder Lee Schrager Says Event’s Return Has Simple 20th Anniversary Message: ‘Eat, Drink & Educate’It’s a big step starting over again for the South Beach Wine and Food Festival – this year celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Taste Of The Town: Cerveceria La Tropical Serving Up Craft Beer And A Taste Of Old Cuba In WynwoodCerveceria La Tropical serves up craft beer and delicious tastes of old Cuba, in the heart of Wynwood.

Disney Testing Facial Recognition Tech For Park EntryDisney is testing facial recognition technology.