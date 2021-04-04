  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Air Force, BSO, Local TV, Miami News, Military Explosive

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – An unusual discovery in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea early Sunday morning.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a deputy on patrol saw a military explosive device that had apparently washed up onshore.

Deputies secured the area around the item, calling in the BSO bomb squad as well as the US Air Force.

The mine being removed from the beach. (CBS4)

Crews were able to safely remove the mine from the beach.

Officials are now investigating.

CBSMiami.com Team