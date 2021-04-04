BROWARD (CBSMiami) – An unusual discovery in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea early Sunday morning.
According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, a deputy on patrol saw a military explosive device that had apparently washed up onshore.
Deputies secured the area around the item, calling in the BSO bomb squad as well as the US Air Force.
Crews were able to safely remove the mine from the beach.
Officials are now investigating.