MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies continue to investigate the details that led to the death of a two-year-old at her home on the 5200 block of North East 14th Terrace in Pompano Beach.

While all the details have not been released, officials say a piece of furniture played a role in the child’s death.

“An incident involving furniture led to a medical emergency for the child and the child was pronounced deceased,” said BSO spokesman Carey Codd.

According to investigators, two-year-old Hope Ford was pronounced dead this morning after a tragic accident in her bedroom.

CBS4 spoke to neighbors who recounted the moments after the incident.

“I heard I just don’t know how to explain it, a god awful guttural screaming not kids playing not people fighting, liking something horrible just happened wrong. And to think of something horrible just happening to their little girl which is what I felt in my gut made me want to cry,” said Robert Aratari, who lives in the area.

While officials have not yet provided the full details of the incident, the fact that furniture was involved has renewed concerns about child-proofing homes.

“What we do know is a very sobering fact is that between 2000 and 2019, unfortunately just over 450 children under the age of 17 have been killed by furniture or TV tip-overs,” said Brian Walch, with the US Product Safety Commission.

Walch says the numbers are even worst when considering other injuries that lead to emergency room visits, with more than 11,000 children being admitted to the hospital. He adds the solution is as simple as using a kit to anchor the furniture to the wall.

“They’re very inexpensive, they can be as little as five dollars. And you can install them in minutes,” said Walch.

And while BSO continues to investigate the exact circumstances that led up to Hope’s death, they say the one thing certain is that she will be missed.

“This is a devastating loss for this family any loss of life is tragic,” said Codd.