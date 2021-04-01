MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the coronavirus continues to linger, Miami International Airport was packed on a Thursday afternoon.

“I’m heading to Spain,” said Francisco Fernando, Miami.

While some are leaving sunny South Florida for the holiday weekend, many packed their luggage to head out to South Beach for their spring break.

The CDC has warned against travel as Miami Beach officials have imposed a curfew on the beach due to the unruly crowds of March.

But Kelly Price, from Utah, says it does not scare her.

“I am not scared, I use my hand sanitizer and my mask.”

Alissa Manos just arrived from New York, “It’s my boyfriend’s spring break, so I am tagging along.”

“We will be staying in downtown Miami, staying away from South Beach. Hopefully, it will be better,” said a visitor.

A spokesperson from Miami international airport says on Monday they hit a record-breaking number of more than 97 thousand passengers within the day.

Throughout the weekend, they expect to surpass that number.

According to the CDC, The state of Florida and Michigan now lead the US with the most cases of COVID -19 variants

While many people are traveling with COVID on their minds, some are wearing masks, and others with face shields.

Fernando says on his flight last week, “They were using the mask, but there was no social distance. It was so full.”