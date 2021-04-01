MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The cry of “play ball” will ring out Thursday afternoon as the Miami Marlins open their season at the newly renamed loanDepot park against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The game starts at 4:10 p.m.

There’s a lot of excitement among Marlin fans because they haven’t been in the Little Havana ballpark to see their team play since 2019.

The Marlins have seen a lot of changes over the last 12 months but nothing as big as what’s been happening on the field for them. Miami is coming off a playoff run and want to prove that last year wasn’t a fluke.

Pitcher Sandy Alcantara gets opening game start but Miami is very deep in the pitching rotation.

Before the game, Pablo Lopez said that the pitching staff is as talented as any in major league baseball, but they’ll be tested with a full 162 game schedule.

“We want to prove people wrong. We want to take the field and show people that it doesn’t matter who we’re facing. We can give them trouble. So that’s just our mentality. It doesn’t matter what they say on the outside, it’s what we believe on the inside, here in the clubhouse within ourselves and we’re going to go out there and have fun, we’re going to be ourselves and we’re going to upset a lot of people,” said Lopez.

Those planning on going to the game will notice many changes.

Park capacity will be capped at 25 percent. All tickets will be digital and have a time and gate location to enter the ballpark.

Bags will not be permitted inside the park unless for medical or infant purposes.

Guests are encouraged to pay electronically (debit, credit, Apple Pay, etc.) at all concession and retail locations. All eating and drinking should be done in the fans’ seats.

Face coverings will be required for those ages two and older and may only be temporarily removed when actively eating or drinking.