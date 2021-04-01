MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 6,790 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

That brings the total to 2,064,525 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 71 additional deaths, bringing the total to 34,143.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.41% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.23%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,578 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 23 newly reported death.

The death toll stands at 5,878.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 447,042.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.11% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.24%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 889 new cases and 10 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,666.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 215,488 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.86% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.72%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 22 new cases and one additional death.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,450 cases and 49 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.65% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.06%.