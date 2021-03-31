MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One woman, who claims she is Aliex Santiesteban’s ex, says she was not surprised to hear of the allegations against him.

Miami-Dade police say the 43-year-old Aliex Santiesteban, the man accused of abducting, sexually assaulting and shooting a 12-year-old boy, could have other victims out there.

“It is very possible, if not probable,” says Major Brian Rafky with Miami-Dade Police Special Victims Bureau.

According to one woman, he does.

“I’ve accused him here of lewd and lascivious abuse, because my daughter told me,” says Judith Pena.

She spoke in Spanish, and her interview has been translated to English.

Pena lives in Cuba and says she and Santiesteban used to be together.

Pena claims he molested her daughter.

“I didn’t know how to react when she told me. I felt really bad,” she says.

Pena says she and Santiesteban have one daughter together, but she also has an older daughter from another relationship.

She says when Santiesteban left to move to the United States last year, that’s when her older daughter told her that he had molested her back in 2013.

Pena provides a report filed to police in Cuba.

“I hope that justice falls on his shoulders,” she says.

Police have alluded to a criminal past, but did not say Santiesteban was a known child predator.

“He does have a criminal history,” says Major Rafky. “The only thing I will elaborate is he doesn’t have anything in his history that would connect him to a crime of this type.”

Pena, however, says she would not put anything past him. She says she believed Santiesteban was guilty as soon as she heard the news of what happened to the boy from a friend here.

“This guy is capable of anything,” she wrote in a text message to the friend, referring to Santiesteban. “His end will be sad.”

Santiesteban is in jail without bond, facing charges of kidnapping, sexual assault with a deadly weapon, and attempted murder.

Meanwhile, the boy is still recovering in the hospital.