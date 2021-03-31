MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two of the three men charged in the shooting death of 17-year-old Gabriela Aldana in west Miami-Dade two years ago appeared in bond court Wednesday morning.

Twenty-six-year-old Yondeivis Wongden-Hernandez, who is accused of firing the fatal shot, has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He was denied bond.

The two other men, 21-year-old Randy Rodriguez-Fernandez and 29-year-old Carlos Patterson-Torres have been charged with being an accessory after the fact.

On Wednesday, a judge set Paterson-Torres bond at $15,000 and ordered him to be on house arrest once he’s released from jail.

Rodriguez-Fernandez, whose bond was set at $20,000, is already out of jail. He’s also on house arrest.

It was May 24, 2019, when Aldana was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Hookah Palace, at 11865 SW 26 Street in west Miami-Dade. It was 2:05 a.m. She was rushed to Kendall Regional Medical Center where she died.

At the time, Aldana’s mother, Susana Martinez-Gispert, made an emotional plea hoping someone would come forward with information leading to an arrest.

“She is all I had and they took her from me,” she said. “You expect an elderly person to die or someone who’s sick. Not a 17-year-old girl full of life with no explanation.”

Police said Aldana was not the intended target of the shooting.

“She was there with her friends, there was some type of dispute that transpired that led to the shooting,” explained Det. Jessica Alvarez. “Actually it was a long-standing dispute that was unrelated to her.”