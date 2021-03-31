MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new study reveals that many homes across the country may have concerning levels of potentially dangerous chemicals.

Bryan Peck lives with his wife and kids in the Denver, Colorado suburbs and recently volunteered to test his tap water for the Consumer Reports study.

“I never really thought too much about water quality or anything like that,” said Peck.

The tests found PFAS, a group of chemicals used in hundreds of products including non-stick cookware and stain-resistant fabrics. The compounds can seep from landfills and factories into the water supply. Studies have linked long-term exposure to health issues, including high cholesterol and even some cancers.

Peck’s water showed PFAS levels at 37.9 parts per trillion. While that’s below the EPA standard of 70, many health experts believe anything higher than 10 is unsafe.

Consumer Reports had volunteers in dozens of states test their tap water. 46 of 120 samples had a PFAS level above 10 parts per trillion. And almost every test revealed a measurable amount of lead. “There is no level of lead that is considered safe by public health experts,” according to Dr. James Rogers director of Food Safety Research and Testing at Consumer Reports,

“Consumer Reports is calling on the White House and on Congress to support stronger drinking water standards,” said Dr. Rogers.

There are water filters that can remove these chemicals. Consumer Reports recommends buying one certified by NSF International or the American National Standards Institute.

Peck connected a reverse osmosis filter to his kitchen sink to keep his water safe.

To read the Consumer Reports study, click here.