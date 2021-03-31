MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday a proposal that would give $1,000 bonuses to Florida public school principals and full-time teachers.

The bonuses would be taken from the $216 million from the third round of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

The Florida legislature was asked to include this $216 million appropriation in their respective budgets.

“The past year included so much uncertainty for our state’s students, parents and educators,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “In Florida, we knew how important it was for our students to return to school, and our principals and teachers answered the call. I urge the Florida Legislature to join me in awarding our great educators through this bonus program as a show of gratitude for their actions and hard work.”

“I am proud to stand with Governor DeSantis as he once again demonstrates his leadership and commitment to our educators for the incredible job, they have done during this extremely challenging school year,” said Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran. “The Governor’s proposal is just one way we can show our appreciation to our hard-working teachers and principals who guided Florida through these immense challenges, and I look forward to the Legislature making it a reality.”