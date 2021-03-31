FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County Public Schools will hold in-person graduations for the Class of 2021.
Dates, times, and locations for the ceremonies of 48 high schools, technical colleges and special centers across the district are scheduled to take place June 4 – 10, 2021.
The in-person celebrations will be modified to allow for appropriate safety precautions. Current plans are for graduates to each receive two tickets for guests to attend to ensure compliance with restrictions for capacity and health and safety guidelines.
"We're excited to return to traditional pomp and circumstance, and to give our 2021 graduates and their families an in-person graduation experience," said Superintendent Robert W. Runcie.
Students and parents will receive cap and gown and other information, including live streaming opportunities to share with family and friends who unable to attend ceremonies, from their respective schools.