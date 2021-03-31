South Beach Wine & Food Festival Founder Lee Schrager Says Event’s Return Has Simple 20th Anniversary Message: ‘Eat, Drink & Educate’It’s a big step starting over again for the South Beach Wine and Food Festival – this year celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Taste Of The Town: Cerveceria La Tropical Serving Up Craft Beer And A Taste Of Old Cuba In WynwoodCerveceria La Tropical serves up craft beer and delicious tastes of old Cuba, in the heart of Wynwood.

Disney Testing Facial Recognition Tech For Park EntryDisney is testing facial recognition technology.

Tickets On Sale For Return Of SOBE Wine & Food Festival Featuring Strict COVID-19 ProtocolsOne of the world’s most famous foodie events is headed back to South Beach this year for its 20th anniversary. Tickets are now on sale for the South Beach Wine and Food Festival, which returns May 20 – 23, with new standards to their familiar motto: Eat, Drink, Educate and Support Local.

Better Put On Your Sherlock Holmes Hat For The 'Art Heist Experience' At The Arsht Center & The Broward Center For The Performing ArtsGet ready to put on your Sherlock Holmes hat, as you help solve a real-life master robbery that happened more than 3 decades ago and there is still an ongoing $10 million reward for anyone who solves it.

Taste Of The Town: Michelin-Starred Italian Restaurant, Carbone, Comes To South BeachCarbone Miami is the sister restaurant of the original in New York which has been called the most influential American restaurants of the last decade.