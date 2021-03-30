MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CBS4 is celebrating Women’s History Month throughout March by shining a spotlight on women shattering the glass ceiling in our community.

Thanks to Tina Brown, the Overtown Youth Center has been an integral part of the community by providing different programs to inner-city youth.

As the center’s executive director, one of her responsibilities is to make sure it succeeds in keeping kids off the streets and out of trouble.

Brown grew up in Overtown and accepted the job in 2005.

“Sixteen years later, I’m still working with the Overtown Youth Center, and truly it’s a labor of love,” she said. “But more importantly it is my life’s passion to want to help individuals in the community that I grew up in or similar communities. And I always say if I can do it, anyone can do it.”

Brown said Women’s History Month should be all year long as it’s important for women to empower, inspire and lift each other.