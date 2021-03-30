FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A tanker truck crash on I-95 in Pompano Beach snarled traffic for hours Tuesday morning.
The crash happened around 8 a.m. in the northbound lanes approaching Atlantic Avenue.READ MORE: Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs COVID-19 Lawsuit Protection Bill
Pompano Beach Fire Rescue said the two car accident involved a gas tanker truck.
It appears the truck hit the median and landed in the express lanes on its passenger side.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Warm With A Mix Of Sun And Clouds, Cold Front On The Way
There were no injuries reported.
The tanker was punctured in several places during the accident causing the 9,000 gallons of fuel onboard to spill.
Both the northbound and southbound lanes were closed to traffic as firefighters Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, and Margate used foam to clean up the large fuel spill.MORE NEWS: Katherine Colabella Charged In Hit & Run Involving Bicyclist On MacArthur Causeway
Vehicles are forced to exit at Commercial Boulevard and Cypress Creek Road until clean up is complete and the truck is removed. Drivers are advised to stay away from the area.