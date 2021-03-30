MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another warm start to the day on Tuesday as South Florida temperatures stayed in the mid to upper 70s.

There were showers on the radar that quickly rolled through parts of the Keys. However, the showers were isolated and small. While a coastal shower, or two, can’t be ruled out for today because of the ocean breeze, it is expected to stay mainly dry across South Florida.

Expect very warm temperatures in the afternoon with highs topping 86° in the east metro cities and a little warmer for inland areas. This warm pattern continues through Thursday with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the mid-70s.

Then here comes what’s going to possibly be the last cold front for South Florida.

That cold front is sweeping through the upper Midwest and the Rockies today. Then it arrives in South Florida later Thursday with possible storms in the evening. Relief from the heat sweeps in Friday morning with lows in the 60s and highs in the 70s for Friday afternoon and through the weekend.