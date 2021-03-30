MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Don’t call it Marlins Park anymore.
At long last, the team's stadium in Little Havana will have a corporate name.
How does loanDepot Park hit you?
The mortgage company has acquired the naming rights in a multi-year deal.
In an Instagram post, loanDepot released a rendering of the ballpark with the new signage. The company wrote, in part:
"Becoming a part of the Marlins family is a truly special milestone for us—and we look forward to the many momentous celebrations to come."
The Marlins plan to make a formal announcement on Wednesday.
This has been a long time in the making. Between this and a new TV deal, the fish may have some cash to put an even better team on the field.