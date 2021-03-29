TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will not mandate that Floridians get the COVID-19 vaccine and opposes the idea of vaccine passports.
He made the announcement at a news conference in Tallahassee.
“It’s completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply be able to participate in normal society,” he said. “I think it’s something that people have certain freedoms and individual freedoms to make decisions for themselves.”
He said he had concerns about giving this information to companies and the privacy implications.