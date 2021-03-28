MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports the body of 20-year-old Alexander Garcia has been recovered.

Garcia went missing Tuesday after falling off a personal watercraft, which he was riding on a lake near NW 127 Avenue and NW 25 Street.

Garcia’s passenger also fell overboard, but was saved by a Good Samaritan.

FWC searched daily for Garcia since the evening of the accident. His body was finally located on Saturday afternoon.

The lake does not appear to have boat access, and it is surrounded by businesses.

A man, who told CBS4 he works in the area, said he regularly sees a group of about 10 to 20 people out there. However, he does not think it’s the safest place for water sports.

“Most lakes have navigational markers, or even like in channels, you know, out in the Keys or out on the Bay. There’s also mapping the hazards that are underneath. You don’t know what’s submerged under the surface, so it’s just so sad to see somebody had this happen to them,” he said.