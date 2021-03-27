MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office says a driver who crashed his vehicle into a building in Hollywood Saturday morning is facing charges after fleeing the scene of the crash.
BSO deputies say the crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. near the 2200 block of Sheridan Street.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on Sheridan Street when it approached the railroad tracks and became airborne.
BSO says once airborne, the vehicle landed approximately 50 feet from the tracks and hit a curb which caused the vehicle to lose control and travel an additional 300 feet before colliding with an unoccupied building.
Authorities said the driver exited the vehicle, removed the license plate and fled the scene before the vehicle caught fire.
A witness called police and followed the driver until the driver was detained by police.
The man is facing charges including fleeing the scene of an accident with property damage.