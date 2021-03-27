  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:BSO, Coronavirus, Local TV, Miami News, Shane Owens

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that one of their own has died of COVID-19.

BSO said in a tweet that Sgt. Shane Owens, 48, had died after battling the coronavirus.

Owens served for nearly 30 years with the BSO’s Department of Detention

