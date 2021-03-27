MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that one of their own has died of COVID-19.
BSO said in a tweet that Sgt. Shane Owens, 48, had died after battling the coronavirus.
Owens served for nearly 30 years with the BSO's Department of Detention
@bsosherifftony and the men and women of the Broward Sheriff's Office mourn the loss of Sergeant Shane Owens, who passed away today following a battle with COVID-19. Sgt. Owens proudly served for nearly 30 years with the BSO's Department of Detention. He was an asset to the pic.twitter.com/jTHzgsp9D9
— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) March 27, 2021