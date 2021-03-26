By Lisa Petrillo
Filed Under:Lisa Petrillo, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Five restaurants in South Florida are participating in an upcoming anti-food waste initiative this weekend.

According to the Natural Resources Defense Council,  40% of all food produced in the United States goes uneaten, making up 133 billion pounds in landfills and totaling $161 billion of food waste per year.

READ MORE: Vigil Held For Christine Englehardt, Woman Drugged, Raped And Found Dead In Miami Beach Hotel Room

The following restaurants will be participating to serve dishes made entirely of food waste:

Manna Life Food – Downtown, Lilikoi Organic Living – South Beach, Beehive Café & Juice Bar – Ludlam, Pamela Wasabi Bakery – Brownsville, and The Caribe Vegan – food truck. 

Chefs are challenged to create dishes by repurposing existing menu items.

READ MORE: Hialeah High School Teacher Jeanette Barbara Valle-Tejeda Facing Sexual Abuse Charges Involving Students

Customers will be able to order these items from  March 26-28, via curbside pickup, delivery, and dine-in.

Interested in learning more about this pop-up event? Click here. 

 

MORE NEWS: 'If I Go To The Hospital, I Might Get COVID': South Florida Doctors Fear People Avoiding Emergency Medical Care

 

Lisa Petrillo