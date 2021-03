MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Five restaurants in South Florida are participating in an upcoming anti-food waste initiative this weekend.

According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, 40% of all food produced in the United States goes uneaten, making up 133 billion pounds in landfills and totaling $161 billion of food waste per year.

The following restaurants will be participating to serve dishes made entirely of food waste:

Manna Life Food – Downtown, Lilikoi Organic Living – South Beach, Beehive Café & Juice Bar – Ludlam, Pamela Wasabi Bakery – Brownsville, and The Caribe Vegan – food truck.

Chefs are challenged to create dishes by repurposing existing menu items.

Customers will be able to order these items from March 26-28, via curbside pickup, delivery, and dine-in.

