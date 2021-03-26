MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Five restaurants in South Florida are participating in an upcoming anti-food waste initiative this weekend.
According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, 40% of all food produced in the United States goes uneaten, making up 133 billion pounds in landfills and totaling $161 billion of food waste per year.READ MORE: Vigil Held For Christine Englehardt, Woman Drugged, Raped And Found Dead In Miami Beach Hotel Room
The following restaurants will be participating to serve dishes made entirely of food waste:
Manna Life Food – Downtown, Lilikoi Organic Living – South Beach, Beehive Café & Juice Bar – Ludlam, Pamela Wasabi Bakery – Brownsville, and The Caribe Vegan – food truck.
Chefs are challenged to create dishes by repurposing existing menu items.READ MORE: Hialeah High School Teacher Jeanette Barbara Valle-Tejeda Facing Sexual Abuse Charges Involving Students
Customers will be able to order these items from March 26-28, via curbside pickup, delivery, and dine-in.
Interested in learning more about this pop-up event? Click here.
MORE NEWS: 'If I Go To The Hospital, I Might Get COVID': South Florida Doctors Fear People Avoiding Emergency Medical Care