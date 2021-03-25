MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A vigil for the woman who was found dead inside a South Beach hotel room is being planned for Friday.
Loved ones will honor the memory of Christine Englehardt at the Albion Hotel. The vigil is scheduled for 5 p.m.
The Albion Hotel is where police found the body of the 24-year-old from Pennsylvania after they say two men drugged, robbed, and raped her.
The men, 21-year-old Evoire Collier and 24 year-old Dorian Taylor, both from North Carolina, are charged with sexual battery and burglary and being held without bond.