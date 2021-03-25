(CBSMiami)- The Heat have acquired Victor Oladipo from the Houston Rockets in a trade just before the deadline Thursday according to reports. In the deal, the Heat are said to be sending Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk and and a 2022 pick swap to Houston. The deal appears to have been completed just prior to the 3 p.m. Eastern Time deadline.

Rockets acquire Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk and a 2022 pick swap from Miami for Victor Oladipo, per source. READ MORE: COVID In Florida: 5,773 New Cases, 109 Additional Deaths Reported On Thursday — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) March 25, 2021

The 28-year-old Oladipo has now been traded for the second time this year. He was traded to Houston from Indiana earlier this year as part of the larger deals surrounding the James Harden trade. In 29 games across his time in Indiana and Houston this season, Oladipo is averaging 20.8 points, 5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

A two-time All-Star in 2018 and 2019, Oladipo missed much of the end of the 2019 and 2020 seasons due to injury. The former 2nd overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic, he spent his first three seasons in Orlando before being moved to Oklahoma City and eventually ending up in Indiana. He blossomed with the Pacers becoming an All-Star at age 25 and 26. He now joins a Heat team looking to move up the Eastern Conference standings, currently standing in 5th place.

The 30-year-old Bradley has played in just 10 games this season, averaging 8.5 points per game. Olynyk has been a regular contributor for the team, getting 38 starts and averaging 10 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this year. The Heat are next in action tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers.