MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have arrested a man Thursday morning accused of shooting outside a business in Southwest Miami and leading police on a short pursuit.

Police said the shooting happened at around 9 a.m. in the Hammocks, in the area of SW 136th Street & SW 157th Avenue.

Authorities said the shooter then took off in his vehicle, but was apprehended a short time later by police.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a man in handcuffs sitting on a curb, waiting to be placed in the back of a police unit.

Chopper 4 images also showed a white SUV stopped in the middle of the road with parked police units behind it.

Nearby high school Felix Varela was placed on temporary lockdown as a precaution.

No additional details were released by police.