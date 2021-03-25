MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami Police detectives are searching for a man wanted in connection with a homicide that took place last New Year’s Eve.

Investigators are looking for David Sagastume in connection with the killing of another man.

Authorities said Sagastume faces a second-degree murder charge.

On Thursday, police released a flyer in the case:

Police said the murder occurred at 2691 SW 11 Street on January 31, 2020, at approximately 10:10 p.m.

Officers responded to a call of a male struck by a vehicle.

Police said a man and Sagastume had been involved in an argument in front of 2691 SW 11 Street.

Authorities said the victim attempted to stop the fight when Sagastume entered a 2013-2016 red Mercedes Benz CLA and struck the victim with the vehicle, dragging him for several feet and pinning him between another vehicle.

Anyone with information as to Sagastume’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).