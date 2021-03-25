FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A woman was hospitalized after she was rescued from a storm drain in Delray Beach.

She has been identified as 43-year-old Lyndsey Kennedy.

On Tuesday morning, just before 9 a.m., a woman heard screams coming from underneath a grated drain near Atlantic Avenue and SW 11th Avenue.

“Traffic was rushing by and she was on her phone when she heard somebody screaming. When she looked down in the storm drain, there’s a woman down there,” said Delray Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Dani Moschella.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue Crews removed the drain’ grate to get to Kennedy, who was naked. They said she could not stand on her own.

“Our Special Operations team responded and used a ladder and a harness to get the woman out,” said Moschella. “She wasn’t wearing any clothes, she was dirty and disheveled.

She was taken to a nearby hospital.

Kennedy told police that on March 3, she went for a swim in a canal near her boyfriend’s house, according to WPEC. While swimming, she said came across a doorway near a shallow part of the canal.

Kennedy said she went through the door and spotted the tunnel. She said she followed the tunnel which led to another tunnel and then another. As she was exploring the tunnels, she said she realized she was lost.

According to police, Kennedy had been reported missing on March 3rd by her boyfriend.

She said on Tuesday she saw light and people walking past and screamed for help.

Police said it doesn’t appear that any crime has been committed. Police contacted Kennedy’s mother who said her daughter has a history of mental illness and is a frequent user of illegal narcotics, according to WPEC. She added that her daughter has a history of doing odd things and making bad decisions.