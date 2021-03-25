MELBOURNE (CBSMiami/AP) — Two Florida kids were rescued off Florida’s Atlantic Coast after being swept more than a mile out to sea while on board a paddleboard, officials said.
The swimmers were spotted clinging to the paddleboard Tuesday afternoon about 1.2 miles from the coast of Brevard County, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.READ MORE: Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements On His Department's Efforts To Control Spring Break Crowds
Strong winds were pushing the kids further out to sea as they fought three-to-five-foot waves.
A helicopter from nearby Kennedy Space Center responded to the scene as an FWC boat crew pulled the young paddleboarders from the water, officials said.
The juveniles, whose ages were not reported, were medically assessed and returned safely to their family.MORE NEWS: 'Images Are Challenging To Watch': Former State Sen. Dwight Bullard Concerned About Chaos On South Beach
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)