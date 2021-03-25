MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported an additional 5,773 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

That brings the total to 2,027,429 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 109 additional deaths, bringing the total to 33,589.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.73% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.58%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,252 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 16 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands at 5,767.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 438,704.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.48% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.24%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 714 new cases and 5 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,614.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 210,462 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.87% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.11%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 21 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,304 cases and 48 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.41% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.6%.