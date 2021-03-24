MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CBS4 is celebrating Women’s History Month throughout March by shining a spotlight on women shattering the glass ceiling in our community.

One of these barrier breakers is District 8 Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins, who shared her story with us.

She spoke on the importance of representation and diversity in and out of the community.

“Representation matters, and Miami-Dade is a very diverse community. We have a lot of residents that are from the Caribbean. And being the first Jamaican-American to sit on the dais is obviously very representative of our Caribbean community,” she said. “And whether you’re from Jamaica, Haiti, or Cuba, or Puerto Rico, you know we all come from very diverse backgrounds. And it’s important to have a voice that speaks to the issues that are most important to you.”

The commissioner, a political newcomer of Jamaican ancestry, beat out a string of veterans for the appointment to the commission seat vacated by Daniella Levine Cava when she became the first female mayor of Miami-Dade County last November.