  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By Jennifer Correa
Filed Under:Jennifer Correa, Local TV, Miami News, Miami Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Another cool morning is in the books. The day started rain-free with temperatures in the upper-50s to mid-60s.

However, the cool mornings are coming to an end because of a dry stretch of weather.

READ MORE: FEMA Supported COVID-19 Vaccination Sites Return To Florida City, Sweetwater This Week

On Wednesday, you can expect dry conditions across South Florida and that means sunny skies and a warm afternoon. Each day, temperatures will be warmer than the day before with highs getting closer to the 90s by the weekend.

READ MORE: Another Endangered Florida Panther Killed By Vehicle

The weather setup looks like this. A blocking high-pressure system that is in the upper levels of the atmosphere and is locked over the northern Caribbean, eastern Gulf of Mexico, and Florida. This is a strong high so it will not be moving anywhere for the next several days. As a result, South Florida’s weather pattern is stable and dry.

The warmest days will be Saturday and Sunday when afternoon temperatures will be flirting with the 90s. Until then, low to mid-80s today, then mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday for daytime high temperatures. Overnight will also warm up to the low 70s By Thursday morning.

MORE NEWS: Florida International University To Return To Pre-Pandemic Scheduling

If this sunny weather is calling you to be more outdoorsy this week, make sure to apply the sunscreen.

Jennifer Correa