MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Another cool morning is in the books. The day started rain-free with temperatures in the upper-50s to mid-60s.
However, the cool mornings are coming to an end because of a dry stretch of weather.
On Wednesday, you can expect dry conditions across South Florida and that means sunny skies and a warm afternoon. Each day, temperatures will be warmer than the day before with highs getting closer to the 90s by the weekend.
The weather setup looks like this. A blocking high-pressure system that is in the upper levels of the atmosphere and is locked over the northern Caribbean, eastern Gulf of Mexico, and Florida. This is a strong high so it will not be moving anywhere for the next several days. As a result, South Florida’s weather pattern is stable and dry.
The warmest days will be Saturday and Sunday when afternoon temperatures will be flirting with the 90s. Until then, low to mid-80s today, then mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday for daytime high temperatures. Overnight will also warm up to the low 70s By Thursday morning.
If this sunny weather is calling you to be more outdoorsy this week, make sure to apply the sunscreen.