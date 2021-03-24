MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins have always been aggressive in the fight against cancer. This year is no exception, as the team is hosting the Dolphins Cancer Challenge.

If you ride, if you run or you are a contributor in the fight against cancer, Saturday, April 10th is your big day.

That is the day you will be able to join the Miami Dolphin organization and a host of corporate sponsors for the Dolphins Cancer Challenge.

Executive Director of the Miami Dolphins Foundation, Jesse Marks says “Last November, the Miami Dolphins organization awarded a $75 million transformation gift commitment to Sylvester Cancer Center.”

“This is the largest known gift made by a professional sports franchise,” added Marks.

And the Dolphin Foundation is picking up the tab for all the Dolphins Cancer Challenge operational costs.

Executive Vice President of AutoNation, Marc Cannon says: “AutoNation has raised in excess of 26 million dollars over the last five years for cancer.”

Corporate sponsors like AutoNation are in on the event. The company has a track record in supporting cancer research.

“It’s not about the money being raised. It’s about what the money is going toward. We are raising that money for research grants,” said Cannon.

So, what goes down at the event when you get involved?

“You can ride in one of our four bike rides: 100 miles, 50 miles, 35 miles, 15 miles or participate in our 5K at Hard Rock Stadium,” Marks said.

Add to that a virtual bike ride and you can even sign up online.

“We are committed to maintaining the highest levels of safety protocols set forth by the CDC and local and county officials” adds Marks.

Want to get involved? Click here for more information.