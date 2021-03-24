MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Fort Lauderdale police officer who is also a wrestling coach at Cardinal Gibbons High School was arrested Wednesday afternoon on two counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says they received information from a Minnesota Human Trafficking Investigators Taskforce regarding a police officer in Fort Lauderdale engaging in online chats with someone he believed to be a minor.

The officer was identified by investigators as 29-year-old Louis Walsh.

Investigators said on at least two occasions, Walsh engaged in sexual conversations with an undercover detective who he believed was a minor female.

Detectives said Walsh sent a photo of himself, exposing his private area.

Authorities said Walsh was arrested on March 24 at the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

BSO detectives learned that Walsh works special security details at Cardinal Gibbons High School and St. Anthony Catholic School.

On Wednesday, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department released the following statement:

“This is a difficult situation for everyone involved. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is shocked and disappointed to learn of the arrest of one of our officers. After an investigation by the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO), Louis Walsh was taken into custody on Wednesday. The details surrounding these allegations are very difficult to hear and do not reflect the character and professionalism expected of the men and women of this agency. Walsh has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of a criminal investigation.”

Anyone who has information regarding this case or believes they may know someone who is a victim is encouraged to contact Det. Erica Rockey at 954-888-5290.