MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is searching for a young man who disappeared after falling off of a personal watercraft Tuesday night.

From boats out on the water, to helicopters above, the search continues for Alexander Garcia.

FWC said the 20-year-old was involved in an accident on a personal watercraft, just before 8:00 Tuesday night.

It happened in a lake in the area of NW 124th Avenue and NW 25th Street, near Tamiami.

Family member Maura Garcia said he was out riding with his girlfriend.

“He hit something. They fell off,” she said. “His girlfriend got rescued from one of the guys. I don’t know who. He was swimming toward the Jet Ski, and then they didn’t see him no more.”

His cousin said this was not his first time on a personal watercraft.

“He likes this type of sport, you know,” said Darnay Penton. “Riding Jet Skis and bikes.”

The lake does not appear to have boat access, and It is surrounded by businesses.

A man, who said he works in the area, said he regularly sees a group of about 10 to 20 people out there. However, he does not think it’s the safest place for water sports.

“Most lakes have navigational markers, or even like in channels, you know, out in the Keys or out on the Bay. There’s also mapping the hazards that are underneath. You don’t know what’s submerged under the surface, so it’s just so sad to see somebody had this happen to them”

The family members we spoke with say they were not sure if Garcia had ever come to this spot before.

At this point, investigators have not said what caused the accident.