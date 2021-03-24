MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The two FEMA-funded, state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites in Miami-Dade have reopened in Florida City and Sweetwater.

Second dose shots of the Pfizer vaccine are being given at Sweetwater’s Ronselli Park and Florida City’s youth center.

“The first satellite sites we had were in Sweetwater and Florida City. Those sites will be in operation starting Wednesday for one week. So if you had your first dose vaccine you can return to those sites or go to the Miami Dade College North Campus site,” said vaccination sites spokesman Mike Jachles.

Those receiving their second dose must bring their CDC shot card and Florida government ID.

These two satellite sites are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 14th.

Dalia and Manny Rodriguez received their second vaccination shot at the site in Sweetwater. They came here for their first, now was the time to get the last one.

“That completes the cycle, that you get the first one, then the second one,” said Manny Rodriguez..

The main FEMA-funded site at Miami Dade College North Campus is offering first and second doses through April 7th. The site will only offer the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine from April 7 through April 14.

It is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

No appointments are needed for these three walk-up sites.

Vaccinations are given to people 50 and older, K-12 teachers and school employees, firefighters and police officers 50 years and older, and people with medical conditions who bring a doctor’s note or signed form from the Florida Department of Health.