MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported an additional 5,143 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday
That brings the total to 2,021,656 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.
There were 31 additional deaths, bringing the total to 33,480.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.00% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.69%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,058 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 9 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands at 5,751.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 437,452.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.87% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.25%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 578 new cases and 6 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,609.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 209,748 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.86% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.13%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 19 new cases and no additional deaths.
In Monroe, there were 19 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County's overall totals are 6,283 cases and 48 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.85% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.44%.