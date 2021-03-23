FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway into an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
The Broward Sheriff's Office said just before 6:30 a.m. they received an alert about gunfire from a ShotSpotter in the 2900 block of W Broward Boulevard.
Arriving deputies found multiple bullet casings on the road in the 2900 block of NW 2nd Street.
A few minutes after receiving the ShotSpotter alert, the sheriff's office received word of a traffic crash in the 3100 block of W Sunrise Boulevard in Lauderhill.
Lauderhill police said the driver of the green Mustang that had been involved in the crash had been shot and bullet holes riddled the car.
The driver was taken to a nearby hospital, no word on their condition.
Broward sheriff’s detectives are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.