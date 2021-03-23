TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – More than 5 million people in Florida have been at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, as the state continues to expand eligibility.

Through Monday, 5,057,939 people had received shots, with 2,791,216 fully vaccinated, according to numbers released Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health.

Vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna require two doses, while a vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson requires only one dose.

Through Monday, 2,615,837 people had completed the Pfizer and Moderna two-dose series, while 175,379 had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was approved for use later than the other two types.

Another 2,266,723 people had received first doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The state initially focused on vaccinating seniors and health-care workers but has gradually expanded eligibility. This week, eligibility was opened to people ages 50 and older.

As of Monday, 3,178,147 people ages 65 and older had been vaccinated — or 62.8 percent of the overall total.

