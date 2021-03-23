MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The two FEMA-funded, state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites in Miami-Dade will be on the move this week.

Tuesday is the last day they will be administering the first doses of the vaccine at Charles Hadley Park, at 1350 NW 50th Street in Miami, and at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211 Street in Cutler Bay.

On Wednesday, they will begin administering second dose shots of the Pfizer vaccine at Sweetwater’s Ronselli Park and Florida City’s youth center. These sites will be open through April 14th.

Those receiving their second dose must bring their CDC shot card and Florida government ID.

These two satellite sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The main FEMA-funded site at Miami Dade College North Campus is offering first and second doses through April 7th. The site will only offer the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine from April 7 through April 14.

It is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

No appointments are needed for these three walk-up sites.

Vaccinations are given to people 50 and older, K-12 teachers and school employees, firefighters and police officers 50 years and older, and people with medical conditions who bring a doctor’s note or signed form from the Florida Department of Health.