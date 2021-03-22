MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two North Carolina men are accused of drugging and raping a woman they met on South Beach who later died in her hotel room.

Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, also reportedly stole the woman’s credit cards and used them at various locations on Miami Beach.

They face a number of charges, including sexual battery and fraudulent use of a credit card.

According to police, Collier and Taylor met the 24-year-old woman who was visiting from Pennsylvania at a restaurant. As they walked on Ocean Drive, one of the men reportedly gave her a green pill. It’s not clear if they slipped it to her secretly or if she took it willingly, according to the arrest report.

At the woman’s hotel, both men had sex with her and Taylor forced himself on her as she appeared to be unconscious, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.

The men then reportedly stole the woman’s credit cards and cell phone and left.

The next day, hotel staff found the woman’s semi-nude body on the room’s bed. The police were then called.

Investigators said video surveillance showed two men entering with the woman and then leaving about half an hour later.

Collier was found on Ocean Drive at Eight Street wearing the same pants seen in the video, according to the arrest report.

Taylor was seen on video surveillance using one of the woman’s credit cards at a liquor store, according to police. After he was arrested, police said they found the woman’s phone and green pills in his bag.

If the Medical Examiner’s Office determines the drug they reportedly gave her played a role in her death, the men could face manslaughter or murder charges