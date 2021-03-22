FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Over two dozen guns have been intercepted by TSA officers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport this spring break.

While less people are traveling this spring break compared to the pre-pandemic season, TSA reports number of passengers bringing guns to the checkpoint at FLL is higher.

TSA said of the 25 guns confiscated, 22 were loaded. This past weekend alone, give guns were stopped by agents.

For some perspective, from Jan. 1 through March 22 last year, travelers entered FLL checkpoints with 14 guns.

Passengers caught with a gun in their carry-on luggage can face a civil fine reaching as high as $13,910.

Travelers in the TSA PreCheck program lose those privileges for a period of time, with repeat offenders possibly losing their privileges permanently.

Now, flyers can travel with firearms, but they must be in checked baggage and declared at check-in. In addition, the firearms must be unloaded and in a locked hard-sided container.

To reduce the likelihood of a bag search at the checkpoint, visit TSA’s “What Can I Bring?” page for prohibited items.