MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida residents 50 and older are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination in the state.

Those who want to get it right away at a FEMA-supported, state-run site, where no appointment is necessary, better hurry.

“For the FEMA-supported sites, you have two more days to get your first vaccine. Monday and Tuesday that will be it. We will transition to the second vaccine dose for the people who got their first shot three weeks ago,” said vaccine testing sites spokesman Mike Jachles.

Vaccinations are given to people 50 and older, K-12 teachers and school employees, firefighters and police officers 50 years and older, and people with medical conditions who bring a doctor’s note or signed form from the Florida Department of Health.

The main FEMA-funded site is at Miami Dade College North Campus. This site is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are two smaller satellite sites, Charles Hadley Park, at 1350 NW 50th Street in Miami, and at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211 Street in Cutler Bay.

The sites are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 23rd.

“I’m good to go,” said Michael, who got vaccinated at the Charles Hadley park over the weekend.

Unlike the past few days, a smaller crowd was seen over at the South Miami Children’s Clinic.

People stood under the sun waiting for their shot and lines ran smoothly at Tropical Park.

“Oh, fantastic, couldn’t have been better,” said Maite Sanso.

In Miami-Dade, beginning Monday, March 29th, the eligible age for a vaccine will drop to 40 years old.

In Broward, Mayor Steve Geller said all vaccine is under state control — and the county will follow guidelines set by the Governor.

“I anticipate that within the next two months or so that every adult regardless of age who wants a shot will have the first shot in their arms by giving or take mid-May,” Geller said last week.

The governor has said he thinks, depending on how it goes this week, they will be able to open it up to everybody before May 1st – and maybe even before that.