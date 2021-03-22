  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 2,862 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

That brings the total to 2,011,211 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 39 additional deaths, bringing the total to 33,408.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.69% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.59%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 783 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 4 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands at 5,728.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 435,135.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.42% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.2%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 366 new cases and 2 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,597.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 208,462 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.95% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.07%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 16 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,244 cases and 48 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 10.46% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.63%.

