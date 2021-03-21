MIAMI (AP) — Justin Holiday scored 15 points and hit consecutive 3-pointers in overtime to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 109-106 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday.

Myles Turner finished with 16 points and five blocks, Doug McDermott scored 15 points and Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers, who swept their two-game series in Miami.

“We showed ourselves that we’re a good team and can win,” Holiday said.

The Pacers erased a 103-98 Heat lead on Holiday’s conversions from beyond the arc. Malcolm Brogdon added another 3-pointer, increasing Indiana’s lead to 107-103.

“There was still a lot of game left,” Holiday said of Indiana’s early overtime deficit. “This team has no quit.”

Miami rallied from a 94-87 deficit in the final 4:26 of regulation and tied it at 98 on Jimmy Butler’s first of two free with throws with 15 seconds remaining. Butler missed the second attempt.

Caris LeVert missed on his go-ahead jumper with 2 seconds remaining in regulation for the Pacers.

“They had the momentum going into overtime but our guys continued to fight,” Indiana coach Nate Bjorkgren said. “Our communication on the defensive end has been very good. I liked the way we were sharing the ball. I thought we made the right plays.”

Bam Adebayo scored 29 points and Butler finished with 21 for Miami, which has lost three straight.

“I’m not worried, we’re not worried,” Butler said. “Just play better. Keep playing basketball the right way. Stay together through the Ls, through the Ws. We’ll be just fine.”

The Heat shot a combined 18 of 71 on 3-pointers against Indiana, including 9 of 37 on Sunday.

“I think that is part of mental toughness, is continuing to shoot shots you are capable of making — that are great shots for your offense — whether it is going in or not,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “You cannot become obsessed with the result. If we make a higher percentage of those shots, then the tenure of the game could feel different.”

TIP-INS

Pacers: Turner limped to the locker room late in the first quarter favoring his right ankle before returning in the second period. He tweaked the ankle in Friday’s series opener. “I re-taped it, I wanted to make it harder so I can move as much,” Turner said … Indiana is one of three teams to have a losing record at home and a record of at least .500 on the road. Chicago and Memphis are the others.

Heat: Goran Dragic (lower back spasms) sat out Sunday’s game and Udonis Haslem (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) and Avery Bradley (calf) remained out. … The loss matched the Heat’s first three-game skid since losses at Utah, the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State on Feb. 13-17.

CHALLENGES DON’T FAVOR SABONIS

Sabonis originally was credited with taking a charging foul on Adebayo’s dunk early in the third period. The Heat successfully challenged the call and Adebayo got the basket and subsequent free throw attempt to complete a three-point play. On the ensuing possession, Sabonis was called for an offensive foul on Butler. The Pacers were unsuccessful in their video challenge to overturn Sabonis’ charging foul.

EARLY START

It was the third 1 p.m. start time for Miami this season and the third of four such games this season for Indiana. The Heat don’t have any more scheduled currently. All games on May 15 and 16, the final two days of the regular season, have not yet had times assigned by the NBA.

SPO VS. INDY

This was the 68th time Spoelstra has faced Indiana, including playoffs. He has faced the Pacers more than he has any other opponent; Spoelstra has coached against Boston 67 times. The Heat play the Pacers once more and Boston twice more this season.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Visit Milwaukee on Monday.

Heat: Host Phoenix on Tuesday.

