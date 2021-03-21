  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Crandon Park, Local TV, Miami News, Ralph Murciano, Zoo Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Do you remember the Crandon Park Zoo in Key Biscayne?

CBS4 photojournalist Raphael Murciano, with some help from Zoo Miami communications director Ron Magill, takes a nostalgic look back.

It is a special trip down memory lane, particularly for anyone who grew up in South Florida.

The Crandon Park Zoo first opened in 1948 and was eventually replaced by the current Zoo Miami in southwest Miami-Dade.

Crandon Gardens, inside Crandon Park, remains a popular tourist destination, and a wonderful place for locals to check out and bring the kids.

It is open from sunrise to sunset seven days a week.

CBSMiami.com Team