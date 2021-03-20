MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Unlike previous days, a smaller crowd was seen at Charles Hadley Park, one of the smaller satellite FEMA-funded vaccination sites.

Over at the South Miami Children’s Clinic, people stood under the sun waiting for their shot.

Lines also ran smoothly at Tropical Park.

“Oh, fantastic. Couldn’t have been better,” said Maite Sanso, who got her vaccine.

“Here with my son. I want him to get one. Hopefully soon,” she adds “Would love to get it and travel.”

Mike Hannah had anxiously waited to get his vaccine, but the 48-year-old now only has days to wait.

Because starting Monday the age restriction is once again lowering.

“I’m going to sign an executive order, lowering the age to 50 effective Monday,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis said beginning Monday everyone 50 and older is eligible to get vaccinated and it won’t be long before that opens up even more.

“We’ll see how it goes next week, but I think we will definitely be opening it up to everybody certainly before May 1st. It may be much sooner than that, so stay tuned there,” he added.

At county-run sites in Miami-Dade, the age drops to 40 beginning March 29.

“We have a tremendous demand for vaccines and we’re not always filling up the centers, so it’s time to change eligibility and lower the age,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Mayor Levine Cava had been pushing for eligibility expansion. The mayor has been vocal about the governor’s vaccine distribution.

“ Fortunately, the governor agreed with me and I sent him a letter asking him to lower it by ten years every week and he is starting on Monday with 50.”

That number will continue to drop each week.

“The following week, in Miami-Dade County, sites will be 40 and above and thereafter 30 and we’ll probably go to 18.”