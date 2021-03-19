MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One man is dead after a house fire in Little Havana.
Miami Fire Rescue said just after 2 a.m. they received a call about heavy smoke and flames at the home on SW 4th Street off 23rd Avenue.
Firefighters got the flames under control and found an elderly man inside the residence. The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he died.
A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.